Dame tulipatana online akaniitia 3SOME SEX pale Roysambu nikaenda, just imagine what I found after kuingia kwa nyumba yake

, , , , 08:45

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - A man has narrated how a lady he met online invited him for 3some sex at her house in Roysambu.

The lady instructed the man to buy some whiskey and weed so that they get high before having threesome sex.

This fisi left his brains at home and decided to go to the lady’s house and have some nice sex.

But what he found after entering the lady’s house shocked him and made his erected dick fall.

Hii Nairobi wanaume hujionea mambo mingi.

Read the guy’s post on K-Talk narrating his flopped sex escapades in Roysambu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Arsenal vs Blackpool and 20 football games played today where you can make good money

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - Arsenal will look to return to winning ways on Wednesday night when they host League One side, Blackpool,...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno