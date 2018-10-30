Corruption does not pay! Lesson as ex-Nairobi Town Clerk JOHN GAKUO dies in prison while serving a 3 year jail term over Cemetery Scandal

Tuesday October 30, 2018 - Former Nairobi Town Clerk, John Gakuo, is dead.





Gakuo who was serving a three year jail term died at Mbagathi Hospital on Tuesday while undergoing treatment.





Confirming the death, Prisons Commissioner Isaiah Osugo revealed that Gakuo had been unwell for several months.





“John Gakuo passed on today morning while receiving treatment in Mbagathi Hospital,” he said.





"He has been sick for a while.” He added





Gakuo was jailed for contributing to the loss of public money during the purchase of a 120-acre cemetery land in Mavoko in 2008, where Sh238 million was paid irregularly.





He has been suffering intermittently from high blood pressure, hypertension, chest problems and has been in and out of the prison’s clinic





Before the unfoldings earlier this year, Gakuo had been predicted to be Governor Mike Sonko's possible replacement for Polycarp Igathe who resigned as Deputy Governor in January.



