Cops kill 6 thugs who had kidnapped a lady and raped her in turns along Dandora-Mwiki route(PHOTOs)

Sunday, October 28, 2018-Police have killed 6 gangsters who kidnapped a boda-boda rider who was ferrying a female passenger along Dandora-Mwiki route.

The merciless thugs aged between 17 to 20 tied the boda-boda rider and raped the female passenger in turns before stealing the motorbike.

The f0ols didn’t know that the motorbike had a tracker.

Police tracked the young thugs  and smoked them out of their hideout.

The 6 thugs who have been terrorizing innocent Kenyans along the route connecting Dandora and Mwiki were shot dead after the cops over-powered them.

Here are photos shared by undercover cop Hessy.





