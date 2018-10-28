Cops kill 6 thugs who had kidnapped a lady and raped her in turns along Dandora-Mwiki route(PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, News, Photos, Politics 02:24
Sunday, October 28, 2018-Police have killed 6 gangsters who kidnapped a boda-boda rider who was ferrying a female passenger along Dandora-Mwiki route.
The merciless thugs aged between 17 to 20 tied the boda-boda rider and raped the female passenger in turns before stealing the motorbike.
The f0ols didn’t know that the motorbike had a tracker.
Police tracked the young thugs and smoked them out of their hideout.
The 6 thugs who have been terrorizing innocent Kenyans along the route connecting Dandora and Mwiki were shot dead after the cops over-powered them.
Here are photos shared by undercover cop Hessy.
