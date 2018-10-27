CJ DAVID MARAGA shocks Kenyans as he confesses to being DRUNKARD and not giving a damn about my family at one point

Saturday October 27, 2018 -Chief Justice David Maraga has come out to reveal his past life where he said he used to be a chronic drunkard.

Speaking at a recent graduation ceremony, Maraga who is staunch Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) stated that while in high school, he slipped spiritually and was introduced to alcohol drinking by bad company.





He disclosed that he was marred in the confusion for 20 years of his life and would often ignore his family completely.





At that time, he did not bother to advance his professional career until 34 years later when he contemplated undertaking a masters degree.





The Chief Justice further disclosed that he came from a poor family and whore his first pair of shoes while joining High School.





He thanked God for turning him around and making him who he is today-the Chief Justice and a devoted spiritual leader.





He dropped his friends after realizing that the church did not allow him to take or give alcohol.



