Citizen TV’s LILLIAN MULI clears the air on rumours that she has broken up with her baby daddy and sponsor, JARED NEVATON.

Monday, October 29, 2018 - Citizen TV’s anchor, Lillian Muli, recently created a buzz after she posted a black rose on her Instagram.





Black roses are mostly associated with flopped relationships and this led to rumours that she has broken up with her sponsor, Jared Nevaton, who confirmed in an interview with a local media house that he is the biological father to Lillian’s new-born son.





The controversial Citizen TV anchor has lashed out at those speculating that she has broken up with Jared Nevaton.





“Black rose post had nothing to do with my relationship with Baba Liam, so stop with the weird stories. I will also not explain what it signified but yes, it was the end of a certain season in my life .” Lillian said.





She further posted a red rose on her Instagram page and ranted saying,





“ Love is a Beautiful Thing. I will never understand why people are always quick to jump to nasty conclusions and write mean stuff...my Black Rose post had nothing to do with my relationship with Baba Liam so stop with the weird stories I will also not explain what it signified but yes it was the end of a certain season in my life. For those of you who thrive on hearing Bad News or drama about others, sorry; the only News you will hear from The Lillianville will be Good News. Learn to wish people well; it costs nothing; as for me and my House we only know how to Love.