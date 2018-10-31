Citizen TV’s JOEY MUTHENGI opens up on her struggles in the media after denying dating a Governor.

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - Citizen TV news anchor, Joey Muthengi, is among few Kenyan media personalities who have managed to keep their private life away from the cameras.





However, unknown to many, the happy-go-lucky screen siren has had to toil to be where she is currently.





Taking to her Instagram page, Joey narrated how she would go broke to the extent of borrowing money from her brother, Holy Dave, to photocopy her CV.





She wrote:





“ I have worked my ass off in this industry since 2009. I've been without a place to call my own, been rejected from job interviews cause I wasn’t dressed the correct way, borrowed money from my bro to go print and distribute my CV... yet everyone stayed silent b/c they didn't know me, been told I wasn’t the right fit numerous times, been in a Ma3 with nothing but my last 50 Bob, (While I was on my 1st TV Show), hanging around Capital FM hoping they might need someone to voice their next ad... being rejected for jobs time and time again ,”





“ I've had male potential employers try to meet me at pubs rather than offices. Honey, I've seen it all. Despite the fact that I'd studied & excelled at Journalism (B.A) and interned at the Voice of America in Washington D.C, It all felt like it had all meant nothing at some point. But God's Grace kept me pushing through ,” she added.





“You can do your research and quote me on that. So I kept hustling...and many years later here I am. Still standing. I'd like to believe that every job I've ever gotten...I've gotten it on merit ,”





Over the weekend, Joey dismissed a long running rumour that she’s dating a sponsor who is spoiling her and funding her lavish lifestyle.





“So let me end this here. Don’t judge people. I’m blessed. And I’m forever grateful. I’m not dating a Governor. It was a joke that started on my show. I work as hard now as I did the day when I had nothing.” She asserted.



