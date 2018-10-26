Citizen TV’s JOEY MUTHENGI clears the rumour she is dating a Governor and reveals how some bosses solicited SEX from her.

Saturday, October 27, 2018

-Citizen TV’s anchor and 10 over 10 Host, Joey Muthengi, has ranted on social media and accused haters of tarnishing her name.





There were rumours that the petite TV beauty was dating a married Governor, something that she has vehemently denied.





According to Joey, rumour that she loves older men popularly known as, sponsors, was started by haters who don’t want to see her progress in her shining career in the media.





“Can we kill that other story now about my non-existent 'old' men? It was a segment I did for an entertainment TV segment. Never have I ever nor am I planning on ever dating a known or unknown” She wrote in part.





She made a long post on her Instagram page where she ranted and revealed how she has gone through hell in her media career.





Joey revealed when she was looking for a job, some bosses would solicit for sex from her.



