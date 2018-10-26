Citizen TV’s JOEY MUTHENGI clears the rumour she is dating a Governor and reveals how some bosses solicited SEX from her.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Media News 07:06
Saturday, October 27, 2018-Citizen TV’s anchor and 10 over 10 Host, Joey Muthengi, has ranted on social media and accused haters of tarnishing her name.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
There were rumours that the petite TV beauty was dating a married Governor, something that she has vehemently denied.
According to Joey, rumour that she loves older men popularly known as, sponsors, was started by haters who don’t want to see her progress in her shining career in the media.
“Can we kill that other story now about my non-existent 'old' men? It was a segment I did for an entertainment TV segment. Never have I ever nor am I planning on ever dating a known or unknown” She wrote in part.
She made a long post on her Instagram page where she ranted and revealed how she has gone through hell in her media career.
Joey revealed when she was looking for a job, some bosses would solicit for sex from her.
Here’s the full post on her Instagram page where she clears the air on dating a Governor and other things.
#BTS 😚 For the record: I bought this top for 50 bob hapo Ngara (See this weeks #10over10 show feat Eric Omondi & Co. for context (HEY BLOGS 🖐🏼). Also, can we kill that other story now about my non-existent 'old' men? It was a segment I did for an entertainment TV segment. Never have I ever nor am I planning on ever dating a known or unknown Kenyan Politician or older man for profit. I have worked my ass off in this industry since 2009. I've been without a place to call my own, been rejected from job interviews cause I wasnt dressed the correct way, borrowed money from my bro to go print and distribute my CV... yet everyone stayed silent b/c they didn't know me, been told I wasnt the right fit numerous times, been in a Ma3 with nothing but my last 50 Bob,(While I was on my 1st TV Show), hanging around Capital FM hoping they might need someone to voice their next ad...😁being rejected for jobs time and time again. I've had male potential employers try to meet me at pubs rather than offices. Honey, I've seen it all. Despite the fact that I'd studied & excelled at Journalism (B.A) and interned at the Voice of America in Washington D.C, It all felt like it had all meant nothing at some point. But God's Grace kept me pushing through. You can do your research and quote me on that. So I kept hustling...and many years later here I am 😊. Still standing. I'd like to believe that every job I've ever gotten...I've gotten gotten it on merit. Clearly sarcasm doesn't translate well on Social Media. So I apologize for my delivery but thank you for those who got it. 😊😉. Love you 💙 To the bloggers...Call me 💙 (Seriously, nobody has called me for a comment in years 🤨. Yet the articles keep coming...). Ya'll know my number. I'm happy to give a comment. The tarnishing of my name is not fair. At all. I'm always happy to clear the air. Just ask 😑. Jesus still loves you though..amidst all the chaos. So let me end this here. Don't judge people 😔. I'm blessed. And I'm forever grateful. I'm not dating a Governor. It was a joke that started on my show. I work as hard now as I did the day when I had nothing. That is all. Bless up 🙏🏼
The Kenyan DAILY POST