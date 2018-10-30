Citizen TV’s JACQUE MARIBE released on bail but slapped with tough conditions- Her TV career may be over.

Tuesday, October 30, 2018- Citizen TV news anchor, Jacque Wanjiru Maribe, has been released on bail in the ongoing murder case of Monica Kimani.





Maribe has been in custody after she was arrested alongside her fiancé, Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, for the cold blooded murder of Monica Kimani on the night of September 19.





Justice James Wakiaga, who has been handling the case after Justice Jessie Lessit recused herself, released the TV girl on Sh2 million bond or Sh1 million cash bail.





However, Justice Wakiaga dealt Maribe a huge blow when he ordered her not to read news for the period the matter is in court.





Maribe, through her lawyer, Katwa Kigen, had requested the judge to allow his client to resume her news reading duties after the prosecution objected.





While Citizen TV has publicly supported Maribe throughout the case, it remains to be seen if they will stick by her side till the case is closed.





Meanwhile, Maribe’s lover and chief suspect in the murder case, Joe Irungu, was denied bail with Justice Wakiaga describing him as a ‘Male version of slay queen and woman eater.’



