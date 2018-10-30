Citizen TV’s JACKIE MARIBE’s lover, JOWIE‘s mother broke down in tears as her son was denied bail by merciless Justice JAMES WAKIAGA

Tuesday October 30, 2018 - Joseph Irungu alias Jowie’s family members broke down in court on Tuesday as he is was denied bail.

Jowie, who is a lover to Citizen TV’s Jackie Maribe, was denied bail by Justice James Wakiaga.

In his ruling, the Judge who is known for being strict agreed with the Prosecutor that Jowie is a man with access to guns and therefore witnesses would be afraid to testify against such a person.

He also observed that the accused had traveled to countries such as Dubai and Afghanistan and even helped several people travel and hence can jump bail.

As the judge made the ruling, Jowie’s mother broke down loudly in court sending the packed room into a somber mood.

Jowie and Maribe were arrested last month over the gruesome murder of Monica Kimani.
Maribe was, however, released on a cash bail of Sh 1 million.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
