Check out our tips on 7 football matches played today with 90% success rate - Make easy money.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Politics, Sponsored, Sports 06:04
Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - Everyday we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several matches and their likely outcome.
Our tips have a more than 90% success rate and today we have selected seven matches where you can make good money.
Go here >>
Those who headed to our call yesterday made some cool cash as we got all our games spot on.
Check out the tips below.
DEC (19:30) DARMSTADT v HERTHA BERLIN -2
Go here >>
NLC (19:30) PSV EINDHOVEN v RKC WAALWJK -1 and over 2.5
ATC (21:20) AUSTRIA WIEN v FLORIDSDORFER-1 and over 2.5
BE1 (21:30) CLUB BRUGGE v OOSTENDE -1
ENL (21:45) BOURNEMOUTH v NORWICH -1
Go here >>
IT2 (22:00) PERUGIA v PADOVA -1 and under 2.5
PTL (22:15) BRAGA v MADEIRA -1
Good luck and claim your free bet here>>>>