Blow to UHURU KENYATTA as MUSEVENI refuses to extend SGR to Uganda - Is the SGR a white elephant? Kenyans will pay dearly

Wednesday October 30, 2018 - The Government of Uganda has put on hold plans to extend the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) to Kampala over unresolved issues with Kenya and China.





Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni, has now embarked on revamping the old railway network until the stalemate between the two nations is resolved.





Speaking to journalists, Uganda Finance Minister, Matia Kasaija, noted that they resolved to refurbish the local railway network to lower costs of transportation because the SGR will take a longer time to reach Malaba border.





"It is apparent the SGR is going to take us a lot of time to complete.”





“First, we have to wait for Kenya to reach at the Malaba border point then we can start," said Kasaija.





It is said Museveni got angry after China refused to fund the extension of SGR to Uganda.

Besides, Kasaija noted that during the Beijing talks, it was agreed that Kenya and Uganda should get back to talks on joint financing once Kenya completes the Nairobi-Naivasha phase.





“Kenya also has its own problems which we cannot speak about in public.”





“We shall wait for them to settle but on our side, we have already compensated people from Tororo to Iganga.”





“When they finish their part, we shall proceed with it,” said Kasaija.



