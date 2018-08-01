Banking Jobs in Kenya - Co-operative Bank

Co-operative Bank Kenya

Business Score Card Specialist

You are brilliant, you drive results in a big way and you get things done.

You are self-driven and have great follow-through. You have cultivated your technical and soft skills and established a respect for real-time data and the importance of data in informing business decisions.

You are highly analytical with a keen interest in Business Analysis. ? If yes, then look no further; Co-operative Bank of Kenya, “The Kingdom Bank” is the ideal place for you, here, you will find growth opportunities at every step of your career.

We have an exciting opportunity for Business Score Card Specialist to join our Business Banking team.

Reporting to the Head – Business Banking the role holder will be responsible for the growth of quality mobile loans portfolio by applying data mining techniques, doing statistical analysis, building high quality prediction algorithms in conjunction with Business Intelligence & CMD, developing analytical reports and ensuring portfolio at risk is within the set limits.

The Role

Specifically, the successful jobholder will be required to:

· Develop new e-channel products for the MSME segments and value tiers, testing the product/bundle, and tailoring them before full roll out into the network (structured test-and-learn approach) to ensure product uptake is high and maximum profitability is achieved.

· Monitoring of performance in key e-product processes, measuring quality and time of delivery as well as ensuring the e-loans portfolio at risk is always within the set limits.

· Research on the e-solution market trends and propose new or upgraded solutions that will make us the market leaders.

· Monitor cross-selling rates and developing strategies to increase cross/up sell to maximize the wallet share & statistically co-ordinate synergies across the bank to maximize cross-unit cross-selling.

· Perform statistical analysis; deploying models on large data sets while leveraging on data to identify, quantify and influence tangible business gain.

· Design, create, interpret and manage large datasets to achieve business goals.

· Design, build, and maintain various parts of the data warehousing with respect to requirements gathering, data modelling, metric establishment, reporting production, and data visualization.

· Work with MSME Relationship Managers and Business Bankers and collaboratively develop key business questions and build datasets that answer those questions.

· Ensure compliance to the Bank’s policies, procedures and regulatory requirements.

Skills, Competencies and Experience

The successful candidate will be required to have the following skills and competencies:

· Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Mathematics, Accounting or economics with at least 3 years’ experience in Business/credit analysis role.

· Thorough knowledge of Micro Small Medium Enterprise (MSME) Products, Retail Banking products and services, and extensive Banking Industry knowledge.

· Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyze, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy & the ability to handle complex information with accuracy and attention to detail.

· A wild duck – out of the box thinker, Logical, analytical and investigative mind, as well as creative abilities with high level of mathematical aptitude and strong problem-solving skills, displays personal drive and integrity – Promotes and adopts a positive and balanced approach to work and Keeps a professional approach to time, costs and deadlines.

· Demonstrate strong understanding of scorecards development process as well as Knowledge of data models, database design development, data mining and segmentation techniques

· Excellent planning and organization skills as well as excellent communication with the ability to set and meet stretch targets and deadlines.

How to Apply

If you are confident that you fit the role and person profile and you are keen to add value to your career then please forward your application enclosing detailed Curriculum Vitae to jobs@co-opbank.co.ke indicating the job reference number BSCS/RBB/2018 by 7th November, 2018.





HR Services Hub Lead

Are you looking for an employer who promotes individual excellence and mutual respect in a team-driven culture with a key focus on social empowerment? The Co-operative Bank of Kenya, “The Kingdom bank” is the place for those looking to new horizons and add value to their career.

We have an exciting opportunity for a talented senior HR professional to join the team as a HR Services Hub Lead. We are scaling up our HR services delivery model to provide distinctive employee experience as well as achieve operational excellence in HR services.

If you find great fulfillment in building relationships with key stakeholders and are not simply a strategist but a doer who is hands on, with great follow through for key assignments and committed to see things to completion, then this could be your next career move.

To be successful in this role you will be results oriented, have a passion for improving people processes, operational efficiencies and providing outstanding customer service. We are a fast paced environment and the successful candidate will need to have the ability to solve problems, execute quickly and successfully leading and manage team leaders and teams.

Reporting to the HR Director, the role-holder is expected to use their knowledge and experience of HR operations and processes to build the HR Services hub focusing on providing exceptional HR service delivery.

The Role

The successful jobholder will be expected to:

· Provide strategic leadership and administration for employee total rewards and propose innovative strategic initiatives in employee compensation and benefits and other related HR services.

· Lead strategic initiatives designed to ensure long-term process improvement, cost reductions, and increased efficiencies.

· Oversee the establishment of key Service Level Agreements, quality targets and Key Performance Indicators. Understand varying business needs and priorities; align HR operation priorities and ensure stakeholder expectations are met.

· Collaborate with key stakeholders and related key departments on total rewards design, performance, employee experience improvements and operational excellence including quality assurance

· Lead the research, preparation, modeling and communication of annual HR services hub plans, analyze projections and monitor expenditures before final approval by senior management.

· Keep abreast of current and developing trends related to HR Shared services hubs in order to continuously improve and provide subject matter expertise

· Direct staff communications and education campaigns related to benefits with a view to improving employee experience, operational efficiencies and implement opportunities for cost savings.

· Oversee the compensation administration and the benefits administration functions to ensure proper benchmarking, research and market competitiveness on the HR hub services offered by the bank

· Drive operational performance and service excellence within the HR Shared Service team and monitor performance of the team against performance/quality standards defined.

· Provide support and guidance to HRBPs, HR Specialist functional areas, managers and employees on internal procedures and process related to the different HR services and processes. Work with business leaders and HR Leads to utilize the HR service delivery capabilities at their fullest potential

· Partner with other HR areas to promote education efforts that drive employees and managers to fully utilize available systems and tools as well as support in driving compliance to the relevant employment regulations, legislation and bank policy requirements

· Drives optimization of HR technology and processes and ensures that we simplify and create exceptional customer experience in all tasks undertaken in HR Services Hub.

· Provides active leadership, strategic direction and the day to day guidance, coaching and mentoring to team of HR Services Hub Team leaders and team members

· Lead alignment between IT, Finance, HR Shared Services in order to drive optimization of available and planned HR systems and technologies

· Contributes to the strategic direction of Human Resources through active participation on the HR operations special projects.

Qualifications, Skills & Attributes

· Bachelor’s degree in business, HR or related field required. A HR certification is preferred

· 7-10 years professional work experience in human resources and a minimum of 3 years management experience, with direct leadership of benefits and compensation and/or HR technology. total rewards administration with demonstrated performance in benefits and compensation

· Strategic mindset with the ability to be a hands-on team player and solid leadership and change management skills.

· Professional maturity and the ability to work under general supervision to organize and prioritize work, with high level of accuracy, and handle highly confidential information.

· Demonstrated ability in handling highly sensitive and confidential matters effectively and discreetly.

· Lean process oriented, with the ability to drive efficiency and scale without jeopardizing the employee experience.

· Collaborative decision-making skills and ability to work cooperatively with others both within the HR functional areas and HRBPs as well as other stakeholders throughout the organization.

· Experience and knowledge in one-on-one coaching and group conflict resolution, effective negotiation and operational processes and quality assurance exposure

· Proven leadership and experience managing effective relationships and communicating with management at all levels.

· Extensive knowledge of applicable employment and labor laws as well as other relevant compliance requirements

· Ability to meet deadlines under pressure; manage a high volume of workflow and prioritize tasks according to business needs

· Ability to assess and analyze information and exercise sound judgment. Exposure to data-driven HR and data analytics is encouraged

· Strong collaboration and teamwork skills with demonstrated ability to lead in a collaborative environment, build consensus and promote the exchange of information among team members.

· Excellent written, oral, presentation, facilitation, and interpersonal communication skills. Ability to communicate effectively across all levels of the organization.

How to Apply

If you are confident that you fit the role and person profile and you are keen to enhance value to your career then please forward your application letter enclosing detailed Curriculum Vitae to jobs@co-opbank.co.ke indicating the job reference number HRSH/HRD/2018 by 13th November 2018.