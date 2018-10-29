AHMEDNASIR ABDULLAHI reveals the names of two smartest politicians in Kenya – RAILA ODINGA and RUTO are not in the list! 2022 polls

Monday October 29, 2018 - Celebrated city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has revealed the names of two smartest politicians in Kenya.





Though many expected the “grand mullah” to name NASA leader, Raila Odinga, in the list, the veteran leader was missing from Ahmednasir’s list of smartest politicians in the country.





In a social media post on Sunday, Ahmednasir said President Uhuru Kenyatta and Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, are the smartest politicians we have in the country.





"In present day Kenya only two MEN are playing smart politics, HE UHURU and Hon Musalia Mudavadi. Both have their political destiny in their hands. The rest are reacting to or guessing what their opponents are doing or are likely to do. Some are silently wondering. Others are loud," Ahmednassir said.





Ahmednasir’s sentiments came barely a day after the Wiper Party Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, publicly indicated that he was still in the 2022 presidential contest.



