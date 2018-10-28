Acha ata pantie aonee kwa Viusasa! AKOTHEE tells VERA SIDIKA to dump OTILE BROWN for being a parasite.

Sunday, October 28, 2018

-Vera Sidika has shocked social media after exposing how Otile Brown has been depending on her like a parasite.





The bootylicious socialite shared screenshot messages of the youthful singer borrowing her money to sort out personal issues and revealed that he was just after her money and not love.





Vera revealed that ever since she started dating Otile Brown, he has borrowed her over Ksh 1.5 Million.





Akothee has advised Vera to dump Otile Brown because he is a useless parasite.





Check out this post.







