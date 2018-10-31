ABABU NAMWAMBA flies his new sexy wife ANN to Italy, PRISCAH may commit suicide (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - Ababu Namwamba kicked out his wife, Priscah Mwaro, out of their matrimonial home last year and moved in with Ann Paula, a 22 year old University lady and beauty queen.





The young and fresh slay queen is currently warming the bed of the former Budalangi MP after he kicked out his wife, Priscah.





Ann accompanied Ababu to Italy for the 2nd Italy-Africa Ministerial Conference.





The young beauty posted a photo goofing around in Rome where she is keeping her husband company.





She was site seeing at St Peter’s Basillica in the Vatican City.





Her husband Ababu also posted a photo at The Colosseum in Rome, sharply dressed and looking very happy.





They are both having a great time in Italy.





See photos.