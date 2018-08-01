A Kenyan is driving ASTON MARTIN as your complain of harsh economic times (See PHOTO).

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - Former Chief Justice, Willy Mutunga, once described Kenya as a bandit economy.

While majority of Kenyans are languishing in poverty, there  are few others who are swimming in money after cutting dirty deals.

They use the money they get from their dirty deals to buy expensive cars which they floss around and urinate on us.

Check out this Aston Martin that was spotted on a Kenyan road.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
