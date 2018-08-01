A hawker emerges from the blues and gifts President UHURU KENYATTA with a bunch of bananas (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, News, Videos 08:31
- This hawker emerged from the blues when President Uhuru Kenyatta made a stop over by the roadside and gifted him with a bunch of bananas.
When Uhuru’s hawk-eyed security team spotted the hawker, they tried to chase him away but the humble President ordered them to let the man give him the bananas.
He then instructed his handlers to give the hawker some cash.
Here’s the video.
