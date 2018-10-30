A doctor in Kericho damaged this LADY’s brain during surgery, she is now dead and her family is crying for justice (PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Politics 07:03
Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - This lady has lost her life after a reckless doctor at Kapkatet Hospital in Kericho gave her an overdose of anaesthesia during CS and damaged her brain.
She has been in a vegetative state since 2016 till she passed on yesterday.
Her poor family is crying for justice after the reckless doctor who carried out the CS damaged her brain.
Here’s a tweet by a concerned Kenyan who wants the lady’s poor family to get justice.
The Kenyan DAILY POST