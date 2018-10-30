A doctor in Kericho damaged this LADY’s brain during surgery, she is now dead and her family is crying for justice (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - This lady has lost her life after a reckless doctor at Kapkatet Hospital in Kericho gave her an overdose of anaesthesia during CS and damaged her brain.

She has been in a vegetative state since 2016 till she passed on yesterday.

Her poor family is crying for justice after the reckless doctor who carried out the CS damaged her brain.

Here’s a tweet by a concerned Kenyan who wants the lady’s poor family to get justice.


The Kenyan DAILY POST
