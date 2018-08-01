A CHINESE does a rendition of NYASHINKI’s song Malaika and kills it, these guys are taking over Africa (Watch).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Politics, Videos 07:10
- The Chinese have flooded African countries with Kenya being one of the countries with the highest number of Chinese immigrants in Africa.
These guys are literally taking over our jobs and they may soon dominate even the showbiz industry.
This Chinese guy did a rendition of Nyashinki’s Malaika song and he totally killed it.
Watch video.
