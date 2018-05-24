Young LADY parades a SPONSOR online, “he wanted to R@P3 and infect me’’! Warns other LADIES (PHOTO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama 07:27
Thursday, May 24, 2018 - This young lady has paraded a sponsor online, who wanted to r@p3 and infect her.
The lady claims that this sponsor lures ladies with materialistic things like phones and money and when you fall for his trap, he r@p3s and infects you.
She further warned other ladies to be careful with such men.
This is what she posted and paraded the photo of the sponsor.
The Kenyan DAILY POST