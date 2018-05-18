You will be impeached! UHURU indirectly tells MIKE SONKO after nominating MIGUNA and saying he won’t worship him

You will be impeached! UHURU indirectly tells MIKE SONKO after nominating MIGUNA and saying he won’t worship himEditor's Choice, News, Politics 11:52
Friday May 18, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has indirectly told Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, that he will soon be impeached for failing Nairobians.
Sonko, who was elected 8 months ago, has not done anything substantial for Nairobians.
He is only shouting on rooftops about how cartels have been obstructing his services to the Nairobians.
In an…
Page 1 2