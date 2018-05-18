You will be impeached! UHURU indirectly tells MIKE SONKO after nominating MIGUNA and saying he won’t worship him

Friday May 18, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has indirectly told Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, that he will soon be impeached for failing Nairobians.


Sonko, who was elected 8 months ago, has not done anything substantial for Nairobians.

He is only shouting on rooftops about how cartels have been obstructing his services to the Nairobians.

In an…

