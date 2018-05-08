You have failed Kenya in the war against corruption – MARAGA tells UHURU and the EACC! Kenya is back to KANU

Tuesday May 8, 2018-Chief Justice David Maraga has acknowledged failure by the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, and the anti-corruption agencies to root out corruption in the country.

Speaking in Nanyuki during an anti-corruption workshop hosted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Maraga said the war on corruption had not been successful as it should be.

At the same time, Maraga acknowledged that there were fewer convictions and cases dragging in...

