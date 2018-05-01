Worried SONKO moves away from the city as KIBICHO threatens to assassinate him, Watch him reveal everything (VIDEO)

Saturday, May 21, 2018 - Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has been forced to move away from the city after his security was withdrawn.

The embattled Governor claims that he fears for his life because of the frequent threats he has been receiving from Senior Government officials.

Before Sonko’s security was withdrawn, he was moving around with 26 police officers including highly trained GSU officers.

However, he has been left with only 3 guards.

Sonko has been forced to relocate to his home upcountry because his security has been compromised.

Watch worried Sonko speak to NTV.

