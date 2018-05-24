Witness gives SHOCKING CONFESSION on what police did before shooting JANET and her lover at City Park, Nairobi (VIDEO).

Thursday, May 24, 2018

- An eye witness has revealed what happened before 41 yr old Janet Waiyaki and her illicit lover, Bernard Chege, were shot by police at City Park, Nairobi on Sunday.





Contrary to police reports that Janet and Chege sped off when cops knocked on the windows of their tinted car, the eye witness said that police searched the occupants and then shot them.





Janet and Chege didn’t speed off as police allege.





There are claims that the cops might have been paid to do the dirty work and they are trying to bungle the case.





Here’s a video of an eyewitness revealing on NTV what he saw at City Park before Janet and Chege were shot.



