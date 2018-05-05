Witchcraft! SHOCK as man surrenders to police after a sack of maize he stole gets stuck on his head (PHOTOs).

Saturday, May 5, 2018 - The proverbial forty days for this man reached after a sack of maize he had stolen got stuck on his head.





The 23 yr old man walked to a police station with the 20 Kg bag of maize stuck on his head and confessed that he stole it from a woman.





This happened in Dar es salam, Tanzania.





See photos of the incident in the next page



