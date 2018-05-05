Witchcraft! SHOCK as man surrenders to police after a sack of maize he stole gets stuck on his head (PHOTOs).

, 16:26


Saturday, May 5, 2018 - The proverbial forty days for this man reached after a sack of maize he had stolen got stuck on his head.


The 23 yr old man walked to a police station with the 20 Kg bag of maize stuck on his head and confessed that he stole it from a woman.

This happened in Dar es salam, Tanzania.

See photos of the incident in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Tips on Chelsea v Liverpool and today’s football matches where you can make good money.

Sunday, May 06, 2018 -   Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge as the Blues seek to keep alive their faint hopes...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno