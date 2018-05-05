Witchcraft is real! Thief forced to surrender himself after bag of maize gets stuck on his back (PHOTOs +VIDEO)

Saturday, May 05, 2018 - A man who stole a bag of maize was forced to surrender himself after a the 20kg bag of maize got stuck on his back





The owner of the maize is said to have sought the services of a witchdoctor who cast a spell on the thief.





The man who has been identified as Frank Japhet, 23, surrendered himself to the police with the bag still on his back.





The police escorted him to the owner of the maize who removed the bag from his back.





