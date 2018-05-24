WILLIAM RUTO will never be President after UHURU leaves office in 2022, take that to the bank - ORIE ROGO MANDULI

Thursday May 24, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto will never be President of Kenya, former NGO chairperson, Orie Rogo Manduli, has said.





Appearing on Citizen TV's Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) talk show on Wednesday , the young looking granny said Ruto should stop deceiving himself that he will be the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces in 2022.





“Who is Ruto? He will never be President. He can get it from me. The deputy president has been busy on a self-development mission and all of a sudden he wants to be President? He is feeling insecure," Manduli said.





She said if NASA leader, Raila Odinga, vies for the presidency in 2022, we will vote for him because he is a good leader.





Manduli also commended the former Premier for agreeing to put aside his political differences with President Uhuru Kenyatta for the sake of peace and unity in the country.





"The handshake is the best thing that the President and Raila did. They brought peace, tranquility and common sense," she said.



