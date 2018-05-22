Will this surprise you? It emerges that all NYS thieves have emptied their bank accounts, what will UHURU do now?

06:07

Tuesday May 22, 2018 - Detectives from the Asset Recovery Unit (ARU) have claimed that all those who have been linked to the Sh 10 billion National Youth Service (NYS) scandal have emptied their accounts.


According to an ARU detective who requested anonymity, bank accounts of suspended Youth PS, Lilian Amollo, and former NYS Director General, Richard Ndubai, have zero shillings.

This means that the two emptied their accounts before investigations began.

The detectives also claimed that other…

