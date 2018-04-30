Why I can’t MUMUNYA my wife’s NUNU but I expect her to LAMBA my LOLO (VIDEO)

Celebrated American rapper, DJ Khaled, has stirred social media after revealing that he can’t go down on his wife but he expects her to do it for him.





Speaking in a radio show, DJ Khaled said that he’s the king of the relationship and can’t do some things the wife might want done.





“You gotta understand, I’m the don. I’m the king,” said DJ Khaled on the New York-based radio station.





“It’s different rules for men. We the king, so there’s some things y’all might not wanna do, [but] it gotta get done. I just can’t do what you want me to do. I just can’t.”





Watch the video below.



