Why DONALD KIPKORIR wants the 24 yr old LADY from Kisumu who had S3X with 16 yr old boy set free

Wednesday, May 23, 2018 - Flamboyant city lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, wants the 24 year old lady from Kisumu who had s3x with a 16 yr old boy and sentenced to 15 yrs in prison set free.





According to Kipkorir, at 16, the so called ‘minor’ is already a man.





So the High Court in Kisumu should revisit her file and set her free.





Here’s what Kipkorir tweeted.