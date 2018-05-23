Why DONALD KIPKORIR wants the 24 yr old LADY from Kisumu who had S3X with 16 yr old boy set free

, , , 08:58


Wednesday, May 23, 2018 - Flamboyant city lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, wants the 24 year old lady from Kisumu who had s3x with a 16 yr old boy and sentenced to 15 yrs in prison set free.

According to Kipkorir, at 16, the so called ‘minor’ is already a man.

So the High Court in Kisumu should revisit her file and set her free.

Here’s what Kipkorir tweeted.
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Today’s free tips on selected football matches - Make sh6,000 from just a sh300 stake here

Wednesday, May 23, 2018 - As we count down to the highly anticipated Russia 2018 World Cup action, there are several leagues yet to end f...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno