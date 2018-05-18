Why do some people gamble with their lives in the name of having fun? This video will drop your jaws (VIDEO)

Saturday, May 19, 2018 - This shocking video should serve as a warning to adrenaline junkies and lovers of extreme sports.

The lady went zip-lining, a popular activity among urban youth but the facility didn’t have proper safety tools.

It looks like a random thing put up by armatures out to make quick money regardless of the risk.

The poor lady slipped and fell into the dirty swamp below and we can only hope she survived.

Watch the jaw-dropping video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

