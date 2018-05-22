Who did this to UHURU? Have Kenyans lost respect for the President - This is a low blow (VIDEO)

President Uhuru’s Government has once again been rocked by massive corruption where billions have been embezzled despite speaking tough on graft.





Uhuru is also on record admitting that there is little he can do eradicate corruption claiming that his arms are tied.





“Mnataka nifanye nini,” he asked.





Nevertheless, his will to slay this monster has been questioned time and again after appointing individuals adversely mentioned in corruption cases to powerful posts.





This guy hints that the Head of State may actually not be aware of what’s happening due to his lifestyle.





He uses an audio of NASA leader, Raila Odinga, who once accused Uhuru of drinking too much to make his point.





Watch the video below.



