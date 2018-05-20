When a guy is ready for S3X but she says no - The crazy lines men use when begging for NUNU - HILARIOUS! (VIDEO)

, , , , 12:25

Sunday, May 20, 2018 - Nothing deflates a man’s ego like when a lady she was looking forward to have a good time with says no or stands him up.

In most cases, the men usually don’t make their intents known hoping that the lady had read their mind.

This is how some men who can’t take no end up forcing themselves on women.

This hilarious video shows how men put their negotiation skills to good use but when everything fails, they resort to begging.

Many will certainly relate with this.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
A post shared by Tunde Ednut (@tundeednut) on
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

See how you can easily make sh 10,000 from today’s football matches with just a sh 300 stake!

Sunday, May 20, 2018 - In case you have not noticed, our football tips have over a 90% success rate and yesterday we got all our predict...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno