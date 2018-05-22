What this crazy Matatu conductor did to this LUO guy is painfully hilarious - Alijua Hajui’

Matatu

crew in Kenya can be a pain in all the wrong places.





When they are not flouting traffic rules with reckless abandon thus endangering the lives of passengers, to overcharging fare, they are notorious for their rude one liners.





This upcoming animator by the name ‘art by murage’ has given this issue a comic treatment and they nailed.





The funny clip shows an encounter between a conductor and his customers, one of whom is a swanky braggadocios Luo guy who may never use a matatu again after this encounter.





Watch the hilarious video below.



