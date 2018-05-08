What I saw Pastor JAMES NG’ANG’A of Neno Evangelism doing at Red Lion Bar in Ruaka, I almost cried! ‘Pastor Mkora’

Tuesday, May 8, 2018 - Controversial city preacher, James Maina Nganga, of Neno Evangelism has been masquerading as a man of God for many years.





He is a fake preacher fond of brainwashing and misleading his innocent flock and milking them dry.





There’s a time his wife filed for divorce and accused him of being a drunkard and bringing women to their matrimonial bed.





A guy called Peter has confirmed that Nganga is a drunkard after he found him over the weekend at Red Lion Bar in Ruaka drinking beer while surrounded by his security guards who look like goons.





He was drinking Balozi.





Read Peter’s post where he narrates how he caught the fake preacher red handed taking…



