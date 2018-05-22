WETANGULA dismisses RAILA ODINGA’s referendum, says Baba is only interested in power and not Kenyans’ welfare

Tuesday May 22, 2018

- Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has dismissed calls by ODM for a referendum.





He says only the power-hungry individuals are interested in it.





Speaking in Kanduyi, Wetangula noted that ODM leader, Raila Odinga, wants to take advantage of the referendum to stir political temperatures ahead of the 2022 elections.





He said Raila is only interested in...



