We will kill you and feed your bodies to the dogs - RUTO warns criminals over the recent Baringo and Kapedo killings
Tuesday May 22, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto has vowed to kill all criminals terrorising people in Baringo and Kapedo.
This follows the wanton killings in these areas that has attracted the attention of the Government.
Speaking in Eldama Ravine Town, Baringo County, Ruto said the Government had no time to negotiate with the bandits.
He said that they would no...
