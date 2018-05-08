We caution MEN to avoid these slay queens who calls themselves ‘Team Short hair’, this is what they do in clubs.

Tuesday, May 8, 2018 - We are here to save the boychild against some cunning slay queens who are extortionists in clubs.





If you come across slay queens who call themselves ‘Team Short Hair’, please avoid them.





They will drink your money, go to the toilet, put on a wig and join another table.





Read this guy’s tweet on ‘Team Short Hair Slay Queens’ and be warned.