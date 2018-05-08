WAMATANGI warns KALENJINs against politicizing UHURU, RAILA handshake – You are destroying RUTO’s chances in 2022!

, 15:34

Tuesday May 8, 2018 - Kiambu Senator, Kimani Wamatangi, has warned Kalenjin Community lawmakers against politicizing the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga.

Over the last two weeks, Kalenjins lawmakers led by Kipchumba Murkomen have been politicising the deal between the duo.

They claim that the handshake was meant to lock out Deputy President William Ruto from the Uhuru succession battle in 2022.

“Stop…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Tips on Swansea v Southampton tie and other selected football matches where you can make good money.

Tuesday, May 08, 2018 -  Swansea host Southampton  tonight  in what could be the most important match of the season for both sides, with t...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno