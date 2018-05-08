WAMATANGI warns KALENJINs against politicizing UHURU, RAILA handshake – You are destroying RUTO’s chances in 2022!

Tuesday May 8, 2018

- Kiambu Senator, Kimani Wamatangi, has warned Kalenjin Community lawmakers against politicizing the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga.





Over the last two weeks, Kalenjins lawmakers led by Kipchumba Murkomen have been politicising the deal between the duo.





They claim that the handshake was meant to lock out Deputy President William Ruto from the Uhuru succession battle in 2022.





