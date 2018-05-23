WAITITU now giving boys like BAHATI chase cars and police escort to play around with, Kiambu has gone to the dogs (VIDEO).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News 05:33
Monday, May 23, 2018 - Ever since Ferdinand Waititu became Governor, Kiambu has gone to the dogs.
He has been running the County like a cattle dip.
On Sunday, he gave singer Bahati chase cars and police escort when he hosted an event at Ndumberi Grounds.
People are accusing Waititu of misusing County resources and doing this is…
Page 1 2