WAITITU now giving boys like BAHATI chase cars and police escort to play around with, Kiambu has gone to the dogs (VIDEO).

, , , , 05:33

Monday, May 23, 2018 - Ever since Ferdinand Waititu became Governor, Kiambu has gone to the dogs.

He has been running the County like a cattle dip.


On Sunday, he gave singer Bahati chase cars and police escort when he hosted an event at Ndumberi Grounds.

People are accusing Waititu of misusing County resources and doing this is…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Today’s free tips on selected football matches - Make sh 6,000 from just a sh 250 stake! Here is how

Monday, May 21, 2018 - The season ended  on Sunday  for major football leagues in Europe but there are still several matches being played ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno