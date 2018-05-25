Various Jobs in Kiri Consult Limited, Kenya

Kiri Consult Limited

Civil, Structural, Project Management & Environmental Engineering Consultants

Vacancies

Kiri Consult Ltd is an ISO 9001 certified Civil and Structural Engineering Consultancy firm involved in the design and supervision of buildings, transport and water infrastructure.

To meet the increasing workload, we seek to recruit Professional Engineers who are highly qualified, motivated and innovative for the following post:

1. Senior Highway Engineer

1 Post

Minimum of 15 years of experience

2. Highways Engineer

1 Post

Minimum of 12 years experience

i. Must have extensive experience in design and supervision of both urban and rural roads, (for position 1; as a team leader).

ii. Proficiency in Civil 3D, HDM-4, MS Project and other softwares.

3. Senior Water Engineer

1 Post

Minimum of 15 years of experience

4 Water Engineer

1 Post

Minimum of 12 years experience

i. Must have extensive experience in design and supervision of water and sanitation infrastructure, (for position 1; as a team leader).

ii. Proficiency ¡n SewerCad & WaterCad, MS Project and other softwares.

5. Structural Engineer

1 Post

Minimum of 6 years experience

i. Must have extensive experience in design and works supervision of structures and associated civil works.

ii. Proficiency in Master Series, MS Project and other softwares.

Knowledge and experience in ISO 9001 quality management system will be an added advantage.

Applications to be sent to

Email: application@kiriconsult.co.ke

so as to reach us on or before 25th May, 2018.