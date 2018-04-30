UTACHEKA ULIE! This hilarious video will leave you in stitches - PAINFULLY FUNNY.

, , , , 08:52

Tuesday, May 08, 2018 - This hilarious video shows the difference between expectation and reality in a funny way.

If you have ever had very high expectations of something but ended up with disappointment then this video will put a smile on your face.

These guys wanted to replicate crazy stunts they probably see on TV and ended up regretting.

Watch the hilarious video below.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Tips on Swansea v Southampton tie and other selected football matches where you can make good money.

Tuesday, May 08, 2018 -  Swansea host Southampton  tonight  in what could be the most important match of the season for both sides, with t...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno