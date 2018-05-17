Usilale kama mzoga! Classic 105’s WAKANAI’s crazy advice to Kenyan LADIES on how please a man in between the sheets.

, 17:25


Thursday, May 19, 2018 -Controversial male chauvinist and Classic 105’s enthusiast, Wakanai, has given ladies step by step instructions on how to gratify a man in between the sheets.


Don’t just lie down like logs of wood.

Drive him crazy like the way Taita and Digo ladies do.

Here’s step by step instructions to ladies by Wakanai on how to keep a man happy in between the…

  1. Anonymous
    17 May 2018 at 21:06

    Wacha na wewe unalala na malaya na bibi za watu shugulikia wako kwanza

   

