UN Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya

UNICEF is the lead United Nations agency promoting the rights of children worldwide. To ensure that no child is left behind, UNICEF advocates and supports the realization of children rights to health, water, sanitation, education, nutrition and access to safe and protective environment. In Kenya, UNICEF works with the Government of Kenya and stakeholders to improve the lives of children and their families, reaching out to the hard to reach communities and children facing multiple deprivations. UNICEF equally advocates and partners with leaders and policymakers to promote and realize children rights. UNICEF Kenya is finalizing preparation of the 2018-2022 Country Programme, the core framework for partnership with the Government of Kenya in advancing the rights of children and women. The country programme aims to ensure that children, particularly those facing disparity and inequity, have their rights realized through cross-sectoral interventions that address multiple overlapping deprivations, ensuring reduction in stunting, improved learning, participation and protection and promoting social inclusion. UNICEF has prioritized refugee programming in the upcoming country programme, with a focus on ensuring, among others, that refugee children and population on the move are protected from harm and violation of their rights. UNICEF promotes child protection systems strengthening and the mainstreaming of strategies to protect refugee and children on the move in the national child protection system. Programming for refugee population falls under UNICEF humanitarian response as outlined in the Core Commitment for Children in Humanitarian Crisis and other emergency response policies and procedures.