UN Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya

Senior Human Resources Associate



UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. To save their lives. To defend their rights. To help them fulfill their potential.

Across 190 countries and territories, we work Jobs for every child, everywhere, every day, to build a better world for everyone.

And we never give up.

Responsibilities

Under the general supervision of HR Officer, Business Partner, provides HR support to the assigned group of clients in the Kenya CO and ESARO. Incumbent provides administrative, procedural and operational support to the efficient implementation of a broad range of Human Resources functions for all categories of staff in the office, ensuring accurate and timely delivery that is in compliance with UNICEF HR rules and regulations.

Support to business partnering

· Keep abreast of latest of latest HR rules, regulations and policy, including the UN Joint Staff Pension Fund (UNJSPF) and medical insurance schemes;

· Support the management of change processes by advising clientele on changes to HR processes under the guidance of HR Business Partner;

· Support the business partners in assisting clientele in using HR systems such as Talent Management, Agora and Achieve.

Support in processing of entitlement and benefits

· Analyze, research, verify, and compile data and information on cases that do not conform to UN or UNICEF’s HR Rules & Regulations, to support consistent and equitable application of decisions and implementation of agreed upon action.

· Analyze, research and verify information for the purpose of responding to staff queries in all HR areas;

· Serve as HR focal point for MyCase and GSSC;

· Oversee local onboarding and off-boarding formalities, certify any outstanding amounts due (PAR);

· Monitor, initiate, and process contract extensions;

· Identify upcoming separations and liaise/inform with staff member / supervisor to determine effective date and initiate separation process;

· Facilitate medical exam and/or medical clearance, manage enrollment to Medical Insurance Plan (National Staff), Medical Evacuation, Medical Validity;

· Process SPA, special leave with pay, longevity step, secondments and loans;

· Maintain, monitor and update attendance and leave records, including overtime, both manually and in VISION for all staff for KCO and ESARO providing accurate information to staff on their leave entitlements as appropriate. Reconciles the VISION records with manual records obtained from monthly attendance sheets to ensure consistency and accuracy at all times;

· Track the performance management cycle processes, ensuring the timely completion of appraisals in ACHIEVE.

Recruitment and placement:

· Manage selection process for GS TA and FT vacancies, including participation in selection panels and drafting selection reports; manage SSA selection and contracting;

· Provide assistance to HR Officer on the same for NO positions and to HR Manager on P positions;

· Draft and circulate internal and external advertisements through TMS;

· Shortlist applicants for GS Vacancies;

· Organize and monitor selection process, liaise with candidates in the various stages of the process;

· Requests reference checks and conduct academic verifications;

· Monitors life-cycle of recruitment process and maintain up-to-date tracking sheets to update supervisor as necessary;

· Advise Hiring Managers on the use of the TMS.

Organization design and job classification :

· Drafts and edits job descriptions to be submitted for classification for review by supervisor.

· Upon approval of HR Manager, submit Job Descriptions for classification through Job Classification Portal, and follow up on the results.

· Ensure all job descriptions are current and duly classified;

· Establish temporary positions as and when required;

· Analyze, research, verify, and compile data which facilitates preparation of workforce planning reports for supervisor to review against benchmarks i.e. Gender and geographical balance and other recruitment related key performance indicators.

Qualifications:

· Secondary School Diploma is obligatory.

· University degree or/and additional training/education in the area of Human Resources would be an asset.

· A minimum of seven yearsof progressively responsible experience in the area of Human Resources administration and/or recruitment in UNICEF and/or UN System is an advantage.

Language Requirement: Perfect knowledge of English with knowledge of the local language.

For every Child, you demonstrate…

UNICEF’s core values of Commitment, Diversity and Integrity and core competencies in Communication, Working with People and Drive for Results.

The technical competencies required for this post are….

View our competency framework at

UNICEF is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce, and encourages all candidates, irrespective of gender, nationality, religious and ethnic backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities, to apply to become a part of the organization.

Health Specialist (Immunization )

For every child, good health

How can you make a difference?

Under the general guidance of the Regional Adviser, Health, the incumbent is accountable for supporting countries on policy formulation, planning, design, implementation and evaluation of the Immunization Programme and integration with other child survival interventions in the Region.

Lead and supervise a group of professional and support staff to develop and administer the immunization and integrated programmes with a view to ensuring equity in access to services across all countries of Eastern and Southern Africa Region.

Responsibilities

Summary of key functions/accountabilities:

· Timely and regular preparation of the Situation Analysis of EPI activities in the Region and its periodic update. Prepare EPI input to the Regional work plan and all related documents including providing guidance to all UNICEF supported immunization programmes (Mainly Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus Elimination, Measles Control and Polio Eradication) with focus on results-based management.

· Technical leadership and guidance provided to government and other EPI stake holders in collaboration with WHO and other partners in the development of EPI strategies, methodologies and identification of new approaches for improving programme delivery with emphasis on advocacy, community participation based on Human Rights Approach to Programming and Community Capacity Development. This includes emergency preparedness and response with a particular focus on vaccine preventable disease prevention and control.

· Technical, institutional and financial feasibility and constraints of EPI programmes reviewed and evaluated in co-ordination and collaboration with Governments and other EPI partners. Countries assisted in resource mobilization and countries ensured prioritization of EPI in PRSP and other sector wide approaches.

· Technical and operational leadership, guidance and coordination provided to key government and non-government partners on the use of EPI as an opportunity of scaling up tailored packages of maternal, neonatal and child survival interventions including implementation of detailed EPI work-plans and budgets.

· Programme monitoring, evaluation and reporting carried out in a timely manner, efficiently, rigorously and transparently in compliance with the established guidelines and procedures.

· Supply and non-supply assistance in support of EPI provided to countries in coordination with operation / supply sections as per approved plan of action. Government and non-government recipients accountable for UNICEF supply, non-supply and financial assistance.

· Effective knowledge management through documentation and dissemination of lessons learned; development and implementation of appropriate capacity building strategies in new technologies and new approaches; and technical leadership, guidance and coordination of operational research.

· Integration of rights-based approaches and humanitarian principles in routine EPI and in accelerated disease control and eradication programs such as polio eradication, measles and maternal and neonatal tetanus elimination through advocacy & community participation.

· EPI program Monitoring and evaluation conducted through country visits, remedial action undertaken for identified gaps and problems for accelerated and improved EPI program delivery.

· UNICEF’s global goals, GIVS goal & targets, and Immunization-related MDGs effectively promoted through advocacy and policy dialogue in the Health sector.

· Effective communication, networking and leveraging achieved in coordination with other programs contributing to the achievement of overall regional program through partnership and collaboration with government, UN and non-government partners.

· Effective guidance and supportive supervision provided to the professional and support staff in the EPI team of the regional office in compliance to the planned objectives and targets.

Qualifications

· To qualify as an advocate for every child you will have…

· An advanced university degree (Master’s or higher) in one of the disciplines relevant to the following areas: Medicine, Public Health, Pediatrics Health , Socio-medical Sciences, Epidemiology, or related field.

· A minimum of 8 years of relevant professional work experience at national and international levels in EPI programme planning, management, monitoring, and evaluation. Field work experience. Experience working in the UN or other international development organization an asset.

· Developing country work experience and/or familiarity with emergency is considered an asset.

· Fluency in English is required. Knowledge of another official UN language (Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian or Spanish) or a local language is an asset.

For every Child, you demonstrate…

· UNICEF’s core values of Commitment, Diversity and Integrity and core competencies in Communication, Working with People and Drive for Results.

· The technical competencies required for this post are….

View our competency framework at http://www.unicef.org/about/employ/files/UNICEF_Competencies.pdf

UNICEF is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce, and encourages all candidates, irrespective of gender, nationality, religious and ethnic backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities, to apply to become a part of the organization.

Child Protection Specialist

Child Protection Specialist- Violence Against Children, Nairobi, Kenya (11 months)

Background and Justification

Violence against children affects children in all settings in Kenya. Forms of violence include, inter alia, emotional, physical, and sexual, and common perpetrators are parents, relatives, neighbours, intimate partners, and authority figures such as teachers and the police. The 2010 Violence Against Children Study (VACS) revealed that 66.0% girls and 73.1% of the boys experienced physical violence prior to age 18. 31.9 per cent girls and 17.5 per cent of boys experienced sexual violence while 25.8% boys and 31.9% boys reported emotional violence. The 2010 study also noted that perpetrators of violence against children in Kenya are no strangers: most often, they are the people closest to the children, figures of authority or of trust. Most sexual violence was committed by the boyfriends, girlfriends or romantic partners of the victims; other culprits were neighbours, family members or domestic workers. In the schools, teachers were found to be the most likely to perpetuate sexual (girls) and physical (boys) violence against children. Police were also noted to be likely to commit physical violence, as one in 12 incidents of violence against males (boys) under 18 years old were by police.

To date, the most comprehensive data on violence against children in Kenya comes from the national household survey launched in 2010 Kenya Violence against Children Study (VACs), the first and only survey of its kind on violence against both female and male children in the country. There have been significant strides made towards the issue of violence against children since the release of the report. For instance, the enactment of a Children Law is in its final stage, reporting mechanisms on violence against children have been added through the introduction of a toll-free child help-line reaching 12,666 children in the past year and 17,179 children (7,371 girls, 9,808 boys) received protection services through improved and expanded child protection centres.

There remains, however a lot to be done. Specialised response services need to be broadened, and the social welfare workforce strengthened in terms of numbers and capacity, and law enforcement, justice, and health systems must continue to be developed to ensure the effective and efficient management of cases of violence against children.

In order to adequately respond to the urgent and prevalent issue of violence against children, updated data must be made available. From a planning perspective, current data will ensure priorities are set in a strategic and cost-efficient manner. The new data will provide important information on the prevalence, and help to shed light on whether the measures taken after the first VAC survey have resulted in a reduction of violence. Finally, current data and an updated action plan will support the mobilization of government and external stakeholders committed to addressing violence against girls and boys, with a focus on sexual violence. For these reasons, it is critical that a second survey on violence against children in Kenya be conducted.

While CDC Kenya will facilitate the implementation of the survey through partners, UNICEF Kenya will play the important role of facilitating multi-sectoral coordination to be convened by the Department of Children Services. This will be done through forming and functioning of a national steering committee comprising of all relevant stakeholders. UNICEF will also facilitate launch of the survey report and the dissemination of the findings. Finally, UNICEF will facilitate development of response plan based on the date through a consultative process.

The VAC survey is a big and comprehensive undertaking. It involves multiple government agencies to be actively on board. There is a need for strong and sustained coordination among these multiple government stakeholders and also with the non-government stakeholders including with the children and adolescents. Organizing the launching of the report and development of the response plan, which government wants to be costed plan with clear roles and responsibilities all the stakeholders, require dedicated coordination and engagement with the government and stakeholder groups. Therefore, a full-time post is required to facilitate coordination, and facilitating development and dissemination of the survey report and the response plan.

The proposed consultant will provide support to UNICEF and the relevant government agencies the overall coordination amongst the stakeholders, the coordination of the launching and dissemination and most importantly review the current response plan and facilitate development of new response plan.

Responsibilities for the Child Protection Specialist Job

The Consultant will work within the framework of VACS which is being led by a multi-stakeholder working group chaired by the Department of Children Services. The incumbent will support both UNICEF and Department of Children services in the overall coordination of the stakeholders involved in the process of the study, which includes organizing and facilitation of the working group, stakeholders’ consultation, review of the current VAC response plan and development of the new VAC response plan based on the data coming out of the new survey. The consultant’s work also includes dissemination of the findings of the new study.

Outputs/Deliverables:

· Review the current Violence Against Response Plan implementation status

· Organize and facilitate workshops for the review of the current response and coming up with recommendations for the new Response Plan

· Support the launch and dissemination of the findings of the Violence Against Children Study

· Draft the new VAC Response Plan with all relevant stakeholders

· Facilitate and support the DCS for stakeholders’ coordination for the VACS survey

· Throughout the consultancy

· Support the DCS to organize the Steering Committee meetings as and when needed during the VACS

Qualifications

· Required qualifications, desired competencies, technical background and experience

· The consultant should have a minimum of master’s degree in any social sciences discipline.

· The consultant must have at least five years of professional experience in programming on violence against children, child protection system;

· Experience on research, studies, survey in social sciences, including in the area of child protection, gender and human rights related interventions.

Additional Knowledge of the consultant

· Demonstrated understanding of gender and child protection and how to apply this knowledge to meet the assignment

· Knowledge of Human Rights Based Approach to Programming and child protection and current thinking on child protection in Kenya, the region and at global level are an added advantage.

Competencies of the team members

· Drive for results

· Working with people

· Analytical Skills

· Technical knowledge in subject area

Skills

· Excellent writing and communication skills with ability to present ideas and concepts concisely in written and oral form is required

· Have the ability to write for a general audience of child rights advocates, policy makers and others interested in the well-being of children

General

· Be able to work under minimum supervision and to meet tight deadlines

· Languages required: Excellent written and spoken English of the team members. Knowledge of local languages spoken at duty station an asset.

UNICEF is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce, and encourages all candidates, irrespective of gender, nationality, religious and ethnic backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities, to apply to become a part of the organization.

All applicants must submit a total all-inclusive financial proposal to carry out the work outlined above. Applications without proposal will not be considered.

Child Protection Officer

Child Protection Officer – Kakuma Refugee Camp, Kenya (9 Months), Open to Kenyan National Only

UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. To save their lives. To defend their rights. To help them fulfill their potential.

Across 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, every day, to build a better world for everyone.

And we never give up.

Background

UNICEF is the lead United Nations agency promoting the rights of children worldwide. To ensure that no child is left behind, UNICEF advocates and supports the realization of children rights to health, water, sanitation, education, nutrition and access to safe and protective environment. In Kenya, UNICEF works with the Government of Kenya and stakeholders to improve the lives of children and their families, reaching out to the hard to reach communities and children facing multiple deprivations. UNICEF equally advocates and partners with leaders and policymakers to promote and realize children rights. UNICEF Kenya is finalizing preparation of the 2018-2022 Country Programme, the core framework for partnership with the Government of Kenya in advancing the rights of children and women. The country programme aims to ensure that children, particularly those facing disparity and inequity, have their rights realized through cross-sectoral interventions that address multiple overlapping deprivations, ensuring reduction in stunting, improved learning, participation and protection and promoting social inclusion. UNICEF has prioritized refugee programming in the upcoming country programme, with a focus on ensuring, among others, that refugee children and population on the move are protected from harm and violation of their rights. UNICEF promotes child protection systems strengthening and the mainstreaming of strategies to protect refugee and children on the move in the national child protection system. Programming for refugee population falls under UNICEF humanitarian response as outlined in the Core Commitment for Children in Humanitarian Crisis and other emergency response policies and procedures.

Presence in Kakuma

UNICEF Child Protection work in Kakuma Refugee Camp entails partnership with UNHCR and relevant agencies in providing a safe, protective environment for unaccompanied and separated minors and vulnerable children exposed to risk of harm. Since the South Sudan influx of 2013, UNICEF has contributed to strengthening case and information management for effective child protection service provision through systems strengthening; capacity building of case workers and communities, innovative up-scaling of case and information management system and provision of supplies. In 2015, UNICEF in partnership with UNHCR facilitated a comprehensive review of the child protection case management system using a case management diagnostic assessment tool that was designed by UNICEF. The review process resulted in substantive review of the case management tools, protection and vulnerability assessment criteria and information management system. As part of this reform, Kakuma was among the first refugee camps in the world where the newly designed, web-based Primero/Child Protection Information Management System (Primero/CPIMS+) has been adopted. There currently is in place an integrated case and information management system that enables case workers to holistically manage a child’s case. With technical support from UNICEF, an objective, need based system on identifying children with protection risks, assessment of vulnerabilities and provision of support services has been enhanced.

Justification

Continued unrest in South Sudan, the Great Lakes region and Somalia has led to the displacement of thousands of people from their countries. In 2017 alone, about 23,288 people were registered as new arrivals in Kakuma refugee camp and the integrated Kalobeyei settlement villages. Children constitute 60% of all new arrivals. Overall, there are about 185,899 (98,856 male, 86,943 female)[1] refugees in Kakuma and Kalobeyei, with children aged 0-17 years comprising 58%[2] of the refugee population. Majority of the asylum seekers (57.3%) are from South Sudan, followed by Somalia at 18.5% while the rest are from other countries in the region, including D.R Congo, Burundi and Ethiopia.

The child protection case management system in Kakuma refugee camp is designed to facilitate rapid screening of children as they arrive at the border point or in the camp, identification and unaccompanied, separated and at-risk children, facilitation of comprehensive Best Interest Assessment (BIA) and the implementation of appropriate care and support plan to ameliorate identified risks and vulnerabilities. Displacement from their homes and often traumatic fright from home is an experience that results in psychosocial distress that requires individual and group based therapy, care and support. Among the common vulnerability and protection risks for children arriving and/or living in Kakuma/Kalobeyei include trauma/stress, exposure to violence, abuse and exploitation, family separation, threat of abduction, sexual exploitation and abuse, child marriage, Female Genital Mutilation among others. The assessment checklist in Kakuma contains over thirty protection and vulnerability risks that have varying protection implications on children and their families.

Scope of Work

Under the supervision of the Chief, Lodwar Zonal Office, with technical support of the Child Protection Specialist, the Child Protection Officer (Consultancy) based in Kakuma will provide professional support to child protection partners in Kakuma and Kalobeyei, with specific focus on strengthening caseworkers social work skills through case management coaching and mentoring. Working closely with the UNHCR Protection office, the Officer will provide technical support in the implementation of the child protection programme, ensure monitoring and reporting of results, designing and facilitating capacity building based on identified needs, ensuring efficient programme delivery and evidence generation for accountability and reporting to UNICEF and the donors. The Child Protection Officer will be required to support the effective use Primero/CPIMS+ in case management and generate evidence to show the value derived from use of integrating technology in case management.

Responsibilities

Specifically, the Child Protection Officer will be responsible for:

· Liaise with UNHCR Protection Office in facilitating technical support to UNICEF partners and ensure that case management support to unaccompanied, separated and vulnerable children is effective, including leveraging on the benefits of an integrated Child Protection Information Management System (CPIMS+) into the day to day case management processes

· In coordination with the UNICEF Child Protection Specialist, UNHCR Protection Officer and LWF Child Protection Coordinator, design and implement a child protection case management coaching and mentoring programme that leads to enhanced capacity of child protection caseworkers to provide quality services to target beneficiaries in Kakuma and Kalobeyei.

· Facilitate coaching and mentoring of child protection caseworkers, community development workers on case management, monitor and document progressive change in case management practices and results achieved for children

· Oversee the implementation of, and reporting on, UNICEF Child Protection interventions in Kakuma, with a focus on UNICEF Country Programme priorities for children in refugee camps, neighbouring host community and, specifically, deliverables outlined in the ECHO funded programme on expanding access to child protection services for unaccompanied, separated and vulnerable children and UNICEF component of the integrated development programme for Kalobeyei.

· Strengthen partnership with the Department of Children Services (DCS) and partners in Kakuma and Kalobeyei

· Ensure partnership with other agencies in mainstreaming child protection in the integrated support to the Kalobeyei Development Programme targeting both refugee and the host community is realized

· Participate in coordination meeting, including the Kakuma Child Protection Working Group, Turkana West Sub-County Area Advisory Council, Inter-Agency Gender Based Violence Working Group

· Liaise with UNICEF Lodwar Zonal Office as well and Chief, Child Protection in Nairobi and the Child Protection Specialists in Lodwar and Nairobi in monitoring and reporting on child protection programme implementation

· Closely liaise with UNHCR, UNICEF Nairobi and Lodwar Zonal Office and partners in planning and facilitating official missions to Kakuma and Kalobeyei, including donor and other programme visits relevant to UNICEF

· Participate in Kakuma level coordination meetings and forums, including the Kakuma Child Protection Working Group

· Submit monthly reports outlining achieved results against the approved work plan. The consultant’s monthly reports will, at the minimum, outline the specific tasks accomplished during the reporting period, who the tasks targeted, how the targets were reached results/outputs, challenges faced and key recommendations (both in achieving target results and overall programme). The consultant will also keep the supervisor appraised on the programme situation on the ground, including sharing weekly situation reports highlighting refugee arrival trends and emergencies, e.g. drought, flooding, disease outbreak etc. that could impact on UNICEF child protection programme.

Work relationships

Operation and management of this consultancy will be by the Chief, UNICEF Lodwar Zonal Office based in Lodwar Town. Technical supervision will be the responsibility of the Chief, Child Protection Section. On the ground, the consultant will closely work with the head of Protection at UNHCR in Kakuma who is responsible for overall protection services in Kakuma/Kalobeyei. UNICEF work in the refugee camp is based on a Memorandum of Understanding between UNICEF and UNHCR in Kenya. Partnership Cooperation Agreement (PCA) signed between UNICEF and implementing partners are the basis for funding and collaboration with implementing partners (currently with Lutheran World Federation). The consultant will work on a day-to-day basis with UNICEF partners in delivering outlined tasks. UNICEF work in Kenya is prioritized through the Country Development Programme whose aim is to support the Government in achieving results for children. Consequently, UNICEF signs implementation work plans with the government, outlining our collaborative effort in attaining set targets. In line with this approach, the consultant will work with the Department of Children Services, the County Government of Turkana and other relevant line ministries and departments in the implementation of the outlined tasks.

Outputs/Deliverables

· A comprehensive case management coaching and mentoring programme designed to strengthen the capacity of child protection case workers and community based child protection system actors in ensuring delivery of quality protection services to unaccompanied, separated and vulnerable children is designed and implemented

· Results of the coaching and mentoring intervention are documented. This will entail a clear elaboration of the coaching and mentoring strategy used.

· Generate and document evidence of the milestone made to the child in ameliorating protection risks and vulnerabilities, as a result of the coaching and mentoring approach to child protection case management process

· Qualitative and quantitative reports on the overall coordination of UNICEF child protection programme in Kakuma and Kalobeyei against programme indicators and deliverables.

· End of assignment report outlining key results achieved against outlined activities and tasks

Deliverables

· Design and validation of coaching and mentoring programme

· Implementation of coaching and mentoring programme

· Child Protection programme implementation, monitoring and reporting

· Payment is on satisfactory completion of deliverables duly authorized by the Supervisor of contract. All reports shall be submitted to Chief, Lodwar Zonal office with a copy to Chief, Child Protection Section.

Qualifications

· Education: A minimum of First degree in Social Work/Social Sciences (Sociology, Anthropology, International Relations, Psychology)

· Specialist skills/Training: Hands on experience in Child Protection programming. Experience in social work/case work with children in a refugee and/or other humanitarian setting is preferred. Must be a good trainer and facilitator, demonstrate good writing skills. Coaching and mentoring is people centred, therefore the ideal candidate will demonstrate ability to work with people of diverse background, education level and technical capabilities.

· Years of experience: At least 5 years field level experience.

· Previous experience as a consultant. Past experience in child protection/ social work in lieu of consultancy experience is welcome.

· Knowledge and previous experience in coaching and mentoring is preferred.

· Competencies: Drive for results, working with people, analytical skills, technical knowledge in subject area

· Languages required: Fluency in English and Kiswahili

Conditions

This is a nine months consultancy based at Kakuma and open to Kenyan nationals only.

NB: Kakuma is a non-family duty station. The consultant will make own arrangement for travel to duty station as well as own accommodation arrangement.

As per UNICEF DFAM policy, payment is made against approved deliverables. No advance payment is allowed unless in exceptional circumstances against bank guarantee, subject to a maximum of 30 percent of the total contract value in cases where advance purchases, for example for supplies or travel, may be necessary.

The candidate selected will be governed by and subject to UNICEF’s General Terms and Conditions for individual contracts.

How to apply:

Qualified candidates must submit their expression of interest through the UNICEF Talent Management Platform. Applicants should submit financial proposal outlining professional fee, living and transport allowance.