Umeshindwa na kudunga bibi mimba ghasia hii - OCHIENG attacks ALFRED MUTUA badly, ‘Hana huruma’ (READ)

Saturday, May 21, 2018

- A guy called Ochieng attacked Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua badly after he threatened to sue a Standard Group journalist for publishing a story claiming that he had fallen into River Gucha when a bridge collapsed while he was taking a selfie.





The guy told Mutua to impregnate his wife, Lillian, first before issuing threats.





Kenyans on twitter have no heart.





This is…



