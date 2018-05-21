Umeshindwa na kudunga bibi mimba ghasia hii - OCHIENG attacks ALFRED MUTUA badly, ‘Hana huruma’ (READ)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Politics 06:28
Saturday, May 21, 2018 - A guy called Ochieng attacked Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua badly after he threatened to sue a Standard Group journalist for publishing a story claiming that he had fallen into River Gucha when a bridge collapsed while he was taking a selfie.
The guy told Mutua to impregnate his wife, Lillian, first before issuing threats.
Kenyans on twitter have no heart.
This is…
Page 1 2