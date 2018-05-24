UHURU‘s Government writes to Qatar Airlines banning MIGUNA MIGUNA 'permanently’ from entering Kenya

Thursday May 24, 2018 – The Kenyan Government has written to Qatar Airlines warning the airline against bringing back deported lawyer, Miguna Miguna, to Kenya.





In a letter to the Doha based airline, the Kenyan Government under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta cautioned the Qatar flight crew from accommodating Miguna in all its flights across the world.





“Per the update received from Kenyan Immigration Department, the below customer is not permitted to enter Kenya and has been blacklisted by Kenyan authorities," read the alert issued by Qatar Airlines on Wednesday .





"Staff be vigilant and ensure the above customer is not accepted to travel on any flights to Kenya. Brief all concerned accordingly,” the alert added.





The bans comes a week after Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, nominated Miguna Miguna as his deputy.





The nomination caused a huge backlash within Jubilee Party and this might be the reason why the Government has banned Miguna Miguna permanently from entering Kenya.



