UHURU’s daughter, NGINA, opens a posh restaurant in the middle of tea plantation (PHOTOs)

Monday, May 07, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s daughter, Ngina, launched her posh restaurant dubbed the ‘Green Experience’ over the weekend.





The event was attended by close friends and family, including her aunt, Nana Gecaga, who took to Instagram to give a glowing review of the restaurant.





The restaurant is situated in the family’s tea plantation.





“So yesterday I got to be part of #TheGreenExperience which is an afternoon spent at a breathtaking location where you are first educated and able to sample all the special varieties of teas now being grown in Kenya…then treated to a 5 course meal each paired with a specific wine (for those of you that dont drink you have wonderful juices and non-alcoholic beverages) the food is prepared by one of Kenya’s newest and hottest chef’s to hit the market and the host who looks after you is again one of Kenya’s latest architectural designers who has not held back on attention to details and your surroundings… The dynamic duo are bringing a new twist to day and dining experience in Kenya…” Nana wrote on social media.





The Kenyatta family has invested heavily in hotels and recreational facilities thus Ngina’s move comes as no surprise.





Some of the big hotels owned by the Kenyatta family include the Heritage Hotels comprising of Great Rift Valley lodge, Voyeger Beach Resort in Mombasa and Kipunguani explorer in...



