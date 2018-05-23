UHURU tells RAILA ODINGA that he is ready to kill their handshake if he continues pushing for his useless referendum!

, 06:12


Wednesday May 23, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta told National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, on Tuesday that he is ready to kill the handshake if he continues pushing for a referendum.

In a statement issued by Jubilee Party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, on Tuesday, Uhuru said Raila Odinga should not continue holding Kenyans hostage by his calls for a constitution change.

Tuju, who is also the former Rarieda MP, dismissed the push by Raila to amend the law to change the…

