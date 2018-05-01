UHURU sends all NYS officials home following the loss of billions at the institution - Sitaki ujinga! See those he targeted

Monday May 21, 2018 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has sent home all concerned National Youth Service (NYS) officials who were in charge of the chain of offices that lost over sh10 billion.





In a statement to Kenyans, Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Margaret Kobia, directed that all the NYS staff go home to pave way for independent investigations.





According to a source, the officers in the Procurement, Finance and Accounting Departments were all sent on compulsory leave since they were officially under probe.





This...



