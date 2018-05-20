UHURU KENYATTA should form a squad to deal with thieves in his family and in his Government - KOIGI tells him

Sunday May 20, 2018 -

Veteran politician, Koigi Wamwere, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta is currently doing nothing in fighting corruption inside his Government.#





Uhuru's Government is already facing a Sh 10 billion corruption case at the National Youth Service (NYS).





Speaking on Sauti ya Mwananchi Radio on Saturday, Koigi said that the President needs to come up with new ways of fighting corruption.





He wants Uhuru to set up a special team to…



